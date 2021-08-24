Jessica Thivenin: She reveals her post-childbirth body, it’s surprising!

The day before yesterday, the Marseille couple welcomed their second child, a little girl they named Leewane. Jessica Thivenin nevertheless gave birth prematurely at almost 35 weeks of pregnancy. Indeed, the pretty blonde encountered some health problems from the start. In particular, she had lost water very early and also had a few contractions that could trigger a miscarriage. The young woman already had these same complications for Maylone and had to remain bedridden throughout her pregnancy. Fortunately, little Leewane is in good health. The beauty and her darling can also spend a few moments of complicity with her. This young baby must nevertheless stay a few days in neonatal care before going home. Jessica Thivenin is eager to introduce her daughter to her son Maylone. Today, the Marseillaise has once again given her news and at the same time unveiled her body after childbirth.





Jessica Thivenin: She always remains sublime after giving birth

Jessica after giving birth © Instagram / @ jessicathivenin

After pregnancy, a woman’s body undergoes many morphological changes. Two days after giving birth, Jessica Thivenin had the courage to reveal her figure to her fans on Snapchat. The beauty then shared a snapshot of her in a crop top. The body of the Marseillaise after giving birth is breathtaking. Indeed, Jessica Thivenin already has a flat stomach. She also does not have any stretch marks or any other marks on her body that could be related to her pregnancy. Jessica Thivenin has a lot to be proud of. The darling of Thibault Garcia remains sublime after the birth of her second child. And you, what do you think of Jessica’s current figure?