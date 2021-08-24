Jessica Thivenin slimmed down 2 days after childbirth: photo of her (almost) found figure

“Our daughter LEEWANE was born that night on August 22 at 3:32 am, she weighs 2kg460. She is finally here with us.

After all these weeks of fighting to keep her as long as possible in my bidou, finally we can hold her against us. We are in neonates’ but she is strong, I am so proud of us! Thank you my god, 34NT + 6“wrote Jessica Thivenin a few hours after the birth of her daughter. Happy news for the mother who had a difficult second pregnancy. Still in the maternity ward, the star of Marseillais is no longer very present on social networks. She nevertheless took the time to reveal her post-pregnancy figure, two days after giving birth.





Maylone (1 year old) is a big brother but he has not yet met his little sister. And for good reason, his parents take turns at his bedside. If this second birth is synonymous with happiness (it must be said that that of the son of Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia was followed by several complications), it exhausts the couple who rediscover the eventful nights. “We don’t do too many stories, we had forgotten … it killed us at night“, said the mother who had the features drawn on August 23, 2021 from the hospital. Then, the mother who no longer has too much time to devote to her subscribers gave them a nice gift: a photo of her body after childbirth. On D + 2 exactly. The star who had been criticized by some during her pregnancy for not having gained enough weight, melted like snow in the sun. She took the pose from her bedroom in shorts and a bra (see our slideshow).

Smiling despite the fatigue, Jessica Thivenin is delighted to have been able to experience a happiness that most parents know: holding her baby in her arms. This was not the case for Maylone who, barely born, had been put in an incubator, had surgery and had not been able to be hugged by his parents for a long time.

The pretty blonde is therefore happy even if a return home does not seem topical as she then clarified.