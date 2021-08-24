Jesta Hillmann facing a “tragedy”: his son made him lose “the most precious thing”

Juliann (2 years old) is likely to hear about this story for years! The eldest son of Jesta Hillmann and Benoît Assadi, candidates of Koh Lanta in 2016, made a huge mistake. Her mother shared her sadness on Instagram on August 23, 2021.

While the little family is on vacation in Corsica, the innocent little boy has spoiled the festivities a bit. “Folks, the drama has happened, Juliann put my phone in the microwave. I thought I would arrive on time, I ran but not enough“, she announced on the famous social network. Result, the screen of her phone was”weird green“and the object started to melt! A few minutes later, what she feared happened. Jesta Hillmann who kept repeating that her phone was going to drop her, wrote, still in story, that she now had to be reached on Benoît’s phone. In short, his I-Phone is dead.





But it’s not the fact that he’s broken that upsets the ex-star of Moms & Famous. If she “laughs“material, she said, on the other hand, being deeply saddened by the loss of”most precious thing, Adriann childbirth video“, her her second son born in February. She also no longer”all the photos of the first months“but specifies that for her it is less important than the famous birth video.

Her subscribers therefore wanted to help her and reminded her of the existence of the Cloud (which allows her to save the content of her phone on remote servers). A solution that is not one for Jesta Hillmann who made his last save on February 9, 2021, either “two days before Adriann was born“. It’s too bad !