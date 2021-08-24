Joe Biden confirms August 31 date for US withdrawal from country

During the day, the Taliban for their part refused to allow evacuations to continue beyond this same date.

The situation in Afghanistan is still extremely tense. A few days after taking stock of the evacuations organized by the American armed forces in Kabul, Joe Biden confirmed this Tuesday, August 31, as the final date of the American withdrawal from the country.

The President of the United States made the decision after discussions with his G7 counterparts, while the Taliban asked the United States not to extend evacuations from Afghanistan beyond this date, these officials said. identified.

The US president is due to announce his decision in the afternoon, when many US nationals and Afghans at risk may not have been evacuated in time.





Global consensus?

This decision appeared to confirm the decision of the American president, the leaders of the great powers placing as a “first condition” to the Taliban after coming to power to “guarantee a safe passage” for those who want to leave Afghanistan “until August 31. and beyond, “said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a virtual summit of the leaders of the G7 countries (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom).

For its part, the EU had urged Joe Biden to extend the deadline he himself set.

EU leaders have urged their “American friends” to “secure the airport for as long as necessary”, as Washington intends to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan on August 31, and “to guarantee fair and equitable access to the airport “for all Afghans qualified to be evacuated, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, the body representing the 27 member countries, told reporters.