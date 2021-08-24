Juninho justifies the recruitment of Shaqiri

OL have recorded the arrival of 29-year-old Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri.









OL’s sporting director Juninho revealed on the club’s official website the progress of the negotiations and the reasons for the recruitment of the former Liverpool player: “We had been talking to him for a long time. We needed a lane player capable of crashing, he’s a player with a lot of experience, he’s a champion. He will also bring us a lot of things in the locker room. Since our first discussion, he has really shown the desire to come to us. He made an effort and helped us with our discussions with Liverpool, we are happy for that too. We hope he will be in the pro group as soon as possible. “

The Brazilian also detailed Xherdan Shaqiri’s profile: “For me he can play on the right side, that’s where we’ve seen him play a lot in the past. It is true that he is comfortable in front of goal, he can also play behind the striker. (…) He is not a player who will score 15-20 goals in a season, but he is capable of scoring ten and making assists. There is also his character, he is a competitor, he demonstrated it during the Euro. I think he’s going to bring a lot to us over the next three seasons with us. “

The 29-year-old Swiss, barred by competition last year in Liverpool, comes out of a discreet season (22 games in all, 1 goal, 4 assists).








