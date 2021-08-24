Juninho reveals the underside of Shaqiri’s transfer

“We had been discussing with him for a long time.” It is with great transparency that Juninho returned to the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri. “We needed a lane player capable of striking, he’s a player with a lot of experience, he’s a champion,” continued the OL sports director in an interview with the club’s official media. . He will also bring us a lot of things in the locker room. Since our first discussion, he has really shown the desire to come to us. He made an effort and helped us with our discussions with Liverpool, we are happy for that too. We hope he will be in the pro group as soon as possible ”.
” For me he can play right side, that’s where we’ve seen him play a lot in the past., continued Juninho. It is true that he is comfortable in front of goal, he can also play behind the striker. He has a very powerful ball strike and a nice technical quality. He is not a player who will score 15-20 goals in a season, but he is capable of scoring ten and assists. There is also his character, he is a competitor, he demonstrated it during the Euro. I think he will give us a lot in the next three seasons with us, ”concluded Juninho.