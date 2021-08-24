Juninho reveals the underside of Shaqiri’s transfer

“We had been discussing with him for a long time.” It is with great transparency that Juninho returned to the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri. “We needed a lane player capable of striking, he’s a player with a lot of experience, he’s a champion,” continued the OL sports director in an interview with the club’s official media. . He will also bring us a lot of things in the locker room. Since our first discussion, he has really shown the desire to come to us. He made an effort and helped us with our discussions with Liverpool, we are happy for that too. We hope he will be in the pro group as soon as possible ”.



