Kate Middleton and William, their stay in Tam-Na- Ghar spoiled by Isabella Calthorpe, household breaker

On vacation in Scotland with their children, Kate Middleton and Prince William would be overtaken by a drama, an infidelity of the Duke which would continue to weigh on their beautiful story. The heir to the throne would try to make her forget it.

It is in their cottage in Tam-Na- Ghar, a sublime residence offered by Queen Elizabeth, that Prince William and Kate Middleton take it easy.

“They absolutely love it, it’s there – it’s their own special secret hiding place that hardly anyone knows about and they have wonderful family memories here,” a source close to the family said.

But there would be only one shadow on the table, it would be the immediate neighborhood of Isabella Calthorpe, a former companion of Prince William.

This attractive blonde, now married to the heir of “Virgin Records”, Sam Branson, had caused the couple’s implosion for a few months in 2007.





The British media claimed at the time that the second heir to the British throne was madly infatuated with this attractive beautiful nobleman.

Katie Nicholls, a shrewd observer of the British monarchy, and author of several books, was madly jealous of this rival.

“I would go so far as to say that William abandoned Kate because he thought he had a chance with Isabella, and Kate knew it,” she said, but this beautiful blonde had let go of the heir to the throne to be launch into an acting career.

During their stay at Balmoral, Kate Middleton who is rumored to be pregnant, and Prince William, were said to have been overtaken by this story because of the presence in the neighborhood of Sam Branson’s wife. She is still around them, and the future Queen Consort would feel bad in her presence.

