    Kathy Hochul, from the shadows as governor of New York State

    PORTRAIT – Succeeding 56 men, including Andrew Cuomo, who fell for sexual harassment, she is the first woman to rule New York State.

    Faced with her contemptors, Kathy Hochul can always boast of having been right before the hour. The one who became governor of the State of New York this Tuesday at midnight past one minute, replacing Andrew Cuomo forced to resign after the disclosure of a report describing numerous sexual assaults, had since 2015 campaigned for the adoption of a law against such crimes.

    At 62, Cuomo’s ex-deputy turns a double page of history for the Empire State: she is the first woman to rise to the throne of governor, after 56 male predecessors, and she is the first to come of the Upstate (north of the state) in a little over a century. Above all, it displays a quality that is not necessarily obvious: during all these years in the shadow of the influential city councilor, it has always managed to remain in perfect anonymity, to the point of being even forgotten in an article in the New York Times which, in 2018, reported on Cuomo’s victory, listing his allies,

