“Koh-Lanta” on a Tuesday, does that make you bristle? There are reasons for this

Since the announcement of this decision, it is the soup to the grimace. “The legend is true, I still haven’t recovered from the fact that ‘Koh-Lanta’ will be on Tuesday,” for example, the surfer tweeted below. “Sorry? Why? It’s legendary that it’s a Friday evening, ”another user replied.

However, one detail does not pass: its broadcast day. Unlike the traditional Friday of previous seasons, the episodes of Koh-Lanta: The Legend will be broadcast every Tuesday evening. The reason? A busy comeback at TF1, “the biggest for ten years,” the group told the HuffPost. Every day of the week we will have an event. ”

Claude Dartois, Clémence Castel, Clémentine Julien … This edition, presented as usual by Denis Brogniart, brings together an audience of darlings and less popular names, promising viewers to see them go through harsher trials than ever. She has everything to conquer the public.

TELEVISION – A season like no other. This Tuesday, August 24, it’s a new chapter of Koh Lanta that opens. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the famous adventure game, around twenty of the program’s most emblematic candidates are back, here in French Polynesia.

The start of the weekend

While the vast majority of these grumpy, sometimes ironic, messages are devoid of nastiness, there have also been messages of a completely different kind. Comedian Jarry, who will present Game of Talents en lieu and in place of Koh Lanta, has him outright received death threats. Beyond denouncing this kind of behavior, he deplored a lack of communication from the production.

Two petitions, calling for a return of the show on Friday, have even been launched. A few hundred signatures have been identified at the time of writing. It is certainly not huge, but these reactions say a lot about some of our consumption habits. This is what media sociologist Nathalie Nadaud-Albertini explains to us, who met fans of the game show ten years ago when she was doing her thesis. It dealt with the reception of reality TV shows in France.

“For them, it marks the start of the weekend,” notes the doctor in sociology from the EHESS. “We sit on our sofa, we turn on the television to watch Koh Lanta. We allow ourselves to let go. It’s a weekend ritual, which suggests that we finally have the right to relax. ”

An observation shared by the academic and specialist in reality TV Virginie Spies, according to whom the phenomenon also shows that Koh Lanta remains today a very important program in the French media landscape, twenty years after its appearance. “It’s a symbolic show,” continues the semiologist. There is play, sport and physical achievement. We are shown turquoise blue water, the sun: it feels good. ”

Comment with family

Every Friday evening, the program is commented on en masse on social networks. On Twitter, the names of the candidates are almost all the time, during the broadcast of an episode, in TT (abbreviation of “trending topics”), that is to say they are the most tweeted subjects on the period. “About Clubhouse [réseau social regroupant ses utilisateurs par “salles” numériques pour discuter à voix haute, NDLR], there are even ‘rooms’ to debrief the program after its broadcast, sometimes in the presence of former adventurers ”, says Virginie Spies.

Koh Lanta cannot be consumed like any other program. In many homes, she looks at herself together, especially with her family. “It’s a ritual,” adds Nathalie Nadaud-Albertini. People are attached to it. No program, nowadays, seems, according to the specialist, to reach such an observation.





However, this attachment was built over time. While initially, it was not won. The adventure game, produced by Adventure Line Productions (Popstars, Beautiful naked, We traded our moms), is a reality TV. It happened only a few months after the appearance of the genre in France, in 2001 with Loft Story. But unlike M6’s program, it seems to have brought together fans and detractors of the genre.

A reality TV that unites

“We like to watch people take on challenges, physical or mental. We like this idea of ​​effort and of winning in the face of difficulty. We like the heroic aspect. The strategy, too, even if it makes some bitch, observes the sociologist of the EHESS. Basically, you have to know how to resist that, it’s something you face in real life. ”

Without ever losing sight of some of the structural codes of reality TV, such as manipulative games or intrusion into the privacy of the candidates, the programs have tried, little by little, to defuse the remonstrances in the form of “ an ethical transaction ”. In Koh Lanta, we will, for example, put forward the physical surpassing, the merit.

This movement is not isolated, we find it in many other tele-realities. In Secret Story, the production fuels the idea that certain progressive secrets are a way of talking to as many people as possible about a taboo subject. In Celebrity Farm, the candidates, who were none other than rich men and women, suffered in the eyes of all, but for a good cause: they were there to help associations.

“Another strategy to make the genre acceptable was to remove the ‘reality TV’ label from all the shows that could do without it,” continues Nathalie Nadaud-Albertini. The Voice and The Star Academy are now tele-hooks. The best pastry chef and Top chef, culinary competitions. And Koh Lanta? An adventure game. The confessional, strangers “starified”, the vote of the public, follow-up on social networks … Said “adventure game” has yet all of a classic reality TV.

The madeleine of Proust

So many ingredients that make the public Koh Lanta is there every Friday evening, even as the way we watch television has changed. It has become delineated with the arrival of streaming platforms and the new temporalities of work. The Sunday night movie, the late-day game shows, the cartoons for afternoon tea … Do they still make sense? The reaction of viewers to the change of box suggests that Koh Lanta may well escape this phenomenon.

“She inherits these old habits of consumption, there is a little side Madeleine de Proust, estimates Nathalie Nadaud-Albertini. When a program is 20 years old, you feel like you’ve always known it. He makes the link between the generations. We remember the day he arrived on the air or some strong events of the first seasons. People don’t want to be touched, because it has that reassuring side. ”

“We should not laugh with television habits,” adds Virginie Spies. The audiovisual media analyst recalls: “Television is a rendezvous medium. It still sets the pace for people’s lives today. ” Every day, the French devote an average of 3h30 to it, according to Médiamétrie. Since the first confinement, the reflex has returned. Proof in support, it clearly boosted the audiences of Koh Lanta, which had never been watched so much since 2014. “Television is the subject most discussed with the weather”, concludes the academic. And this, Tuesday like Friday.

