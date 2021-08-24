Koh Lanta: The Adventurers unveiled and dated by Microids

Via a press release and a Twitter post, Microids unveiled Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers. New adaptation of the reality TV program, this episode promises to put interactions between participants at the heart of the game.

As Koh-Lanta: All-Stars 2021 launches its season tonight, Microids takes the opportunity to announce an adaptation of the show called Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers. This episode takes up the different aspects of the game: forming alliances, collecting resources and earning the immunity totem through trials.

A way of playing on two scales since it is necessary to triumph individually but first of all collectively. The player will be able to participate in the collection of coconuts, wood and resources to improve the camp. In general, Microids explains that the decisions made during the adventure will be crucial:

You will have to bring your team to victory in the trials of comfort and immunity until the famous reunification, where you will have to sail solo. Gaining immunity will be necessary to avoid elimination. Your goal? Get to the mythical posts. But success in this event will not be enough to win Koh-Lanta. The final vote will depend on your choices throughout the adventure and will determine who will be the winner of the adventure.



Koh-Lanta: The Adventurers will be available from October 14, 2021 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: Microids Twitter