Kylian Mbappé (PSG) talks France, makes headlines in Spain

One week before the end of the transfer window, the future of Kylian Mbappé is widely covered this Tuesday by the Spanish press. While mainstream sports newspapers make headlines on the PSG striker, claiming his move to Real Madrid is “More than ever possible” for Marca, and “Closer than ever to the scenario so desired by Real Madrid” for AS, the French international (22 years old, 48 caps, 17 goals) also appears on the cover of the men’s magazine Esquire, in its Spanish version, to which he gave a long interview.
“France is not the best Championship in the world. “
In the current context, while he still has not extended his contract in Paris and he could leave the capital in the coming days, or go to the end of his engagement to go free next summer, two important sentences , heavy with meaning, are to be remembered from the remarks made by Mbappé. “France is not the best World Championship, but I have always felt the responsibility, as an emblematic player, to make it grow”, he declares in particular.
The Spanish press gets carried away this Tuesday on the future of Mbappé at Real. (AS / Marca)
In this interview, the player reveals himself a little more as a great competitor, qualifying as “A modern striker who can play anywhere”. He evokes his ego, self-esteem, which “Is not only a whim of the stars, it is also the will to improve, to give the best of oneself. “ And renews his thirst for “Win it all” and always be the best: “There are quite a few anti-Kylian plans in every game. This means that they (the opponents) recognize me as a great player. This requires having several strings to your bow. I like it, because I love a challenge. “
“People here just want to see you play soccer and smile”
Like winning the Champions League with Lionel Messi and Neymar this season at PSG? He does not mention it. In contrast, Mbappé recounts how he helped the Brazilian adjust to French culture upon his arrival, telling him: “People here just want to see you play soccer and smile!” “