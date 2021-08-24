Kylian Mbappé (PSG) talks France, makes headlines in Spain

In this interview, the player reveals himself a little more as a great competitor, qualifying as “A modern striker who can play anywhere”. He evokes his ego, self-esteem, which “Is not only a whim of the stars, it is also the will to improve, to give the best of oneself. “ And renews his thirst for “Win it all” and always be the best: “There are quite a few anti-Kylian plans in every game. This means that they (the opponents) recognize me as a great player. This requires having several strings to your bow. I like it, because I love a challenge. “