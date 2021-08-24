Kylian Mbappé without filter on L1: “France is not the best Championship in the world”

Will Kylian Mbappé leave the French championship by August 31? If the question of his future at PSG remains open, the 2018 world champion spoke at length about Ligue 1 in an interview with the Spanish magazine Esquire on Tuesday. About his level, the former Monegasque replied without filter. “France is not the best championship in the world, but I have always felt the responsibility, as an iconic player, to make it grow.“, said the Parisian striker.

When Neymar arrived, they put his face on the Eiffel Tower, and six months later they asked him why he was playing poker.

League 1 “Payet’s gesture is unacceptable”: Estrosi accuses OM and charges Longoria-Sampaoli duo 3 HOURS AGO

The number 7 of the PSG also returned to the tight marking of which it is frequently the object on the lawns of L1. “There are quite a few anti-Kylian plans in every game. It means that they recognize me as a great player. This requires having several strings to your bow. I like it, because I love challenges, assured the player who does not hide his star status. If your face is all over town, all over the world … Being a star is a status, but that doesn’t make me a better person than the rest. “

Kylian Mbappé also returned to the integration of Neymar in France. Again, he got right to the point. “In Brazil it’s more festive, in France it’s more serious. Here, it’s not good to show your passions. People will think he is neglecting PSG because he plays poker. I think he started to understand it. At first it was difficult for him, because he lived it as an affront, he said. When he arrived, they put his face on the Eiffel Tower, and six months later they asked him why he was playing poker. In France, people know what you have, but they don’t need to see it. They just wanna see you play soccer, smiling. “

Messi at PSG, what does that change for Mbappé?



Messi and Ronaldo broke all statistic laws

Asked also about his place in the world hierarchy compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé played the card of caution. “If you tell yourself that you will do better than them, it is beyond ego or determination: it is a lack of awareness. These players are second to none. They broke all the laws of statistics. They have had ten, fifteen extraordinary years. After that you always compare yourself to the best in your sport … I think other players are watching me too. I think it pushes footballers to elevate their game just like Messi was good for Ronaldo and Ronaldo was good for Messi. “

And finally, what about a possible competition with Erling Haaland? Diplomatic response from the Bondynois: “This is his second year, we are getting to know him. This is the start for him. I’m happy for him, for what he does“.

“Mbappé wanted too much to be the super hero of the Blues, he paid for it”

League 1 “My position was to intervene”: How Cobos avoided a Longoria-Rivère clash 4 HOURS AGO