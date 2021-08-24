Kylie Jenner pregnant and cheated on by Travis Scott? Dita Istrefi reveals to have evidence of her infidelity …

While we thought Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott on a cloud since the revelation of the second pregnancy of the pretty brunette, Dita Istrefi has just dropped a bomb about a supposed infidelity of the rapper in Paris.

On August 22, 2021, the former candidate of 10 perfect couples revealed that Stormi’s dad (3) allegedly had an affair with several of his girlfriends when he was in Paris. In her Instagram story, she says she is shocked by Travis’ betrayal and confides: “Basically even if you’re Kylie Jenner you’ll always be cheated. Actually a little over a month ago Travis Scott he was in Paris and he picked up some girlfriends of mine and everything … And now we learn that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with him … Super!“A few minutes later, the one who was recently the victim of domestic violence added:”A month ago he cheated on her in Paris, supporting elements and she is pregnant? Super love these days“.





Indeed Travis Scott went to the capital this summer for Fashion Week in particular, and would have come without Kim Kardashian’s sister. The performer of the title Antidote would it have been wrong with the one he nicknamed his “Wifey“? Could the couple – who had separated in the fall of 2019 after two years of love and then reconciled a few months ago – could explode following these revelations? It is unlikely …

According to TMZ, the lovers would have decided to have a non-exclusive free relationship. Indeed if the lovebirds had separated two years ago, it was because the rapper did not want a second child. After their break-up, he would have taken a liking to the single life but would still like to found a “strong family unit“with the creator of Kylie Cosmetics. With this new non-exclusive relationship, both would have found a”compromise“ideal.