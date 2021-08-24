La Vuelta 2021: “Without risk, no glory”: Primoz Roglic wants to win with style, even if it means losing everything

With Primoz Roglic, you never get bored. The off-putting image of a Jumbo-Visma calculator that has symbolized time? Soaring. The two-time defending champion took risks on Tuesday, during the 10th stage of the Vuelta. Risks that have partially turned against him and that he has assumed. “Without risk, no glory“, he said shortly after crossing the line.

Recall of facts. The peloton was heading towards a relatively quiet end of the race, Roglic willingly leaving his red jersey to Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), the best placed rider in a breakaway which had long taken to the open sea. Then, in the only listed climb of the day, the race leader accelerated and put down all of his rivals.

It must be said that the ascent in question lent itself to it much more than its 10.9 km at 4.9% suggested. With a final part at 10%, the skimming could take place. But there were fifteen milestones to go, and Roglic seemed to be in control of events on this Tour of Spain so much that his acceleration was quite breathtaking.

“There was some action!”

The Slovenian swung towards the finish with 18 seconds ahead of a trio of pursuers made up of Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) and Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious). Either his three most threatening opponents overall. To avoid the sword blow in the water, he launched into the descent at full speed. A failed turn and a slip later, Roglic saw all these beautiful people return.

“There was action!“, enthusiastically the 2nd of the Tour de France 2020, rather reassuring about his state of health after his gadin:”I’m only a little touched, it could have been worse. “His surprise and partly aborted coup is nothing to despair, especially because Egan Bernal and Adam Yates have not seen him again, despite his fall. The INEOS Grenadiers duo lost 37 seconds. in the case. “It’s not that bad, as a result“, can thus smile Roglic.





“It’s the bike: attack, then explode”

For Bernal, it is rather the soup with the grimace, this Tuesday in Rincon de la Victoria. “Anything could happen“Said the Colombian, who was therefore not surprised by Roglic’s attack. He tried to respond without getting into the red. Failed.”I felt good on the climb and had good legs … until I parked“, he sums up.

The winner of the Giro this year does not believe he made a tactical error: “It was a bit of a runner’s instinct (…) JI went out in pursuit. It’s the bike: attack, then explode. “Cycling is also sometimes management. And Enric Mas welcomed the more careful way of racing in his team, the Movistar, which has two good cards for the general classification.

Mas, the right operation across the board

“Roglic was not expected to attack, Mas explained, in comments reported by his team. We managed to keep the gap with Miguel Angel [Lopez] (…) The descent was very dangerous (…) I am very happy because we avoided the falls. ”

Unlike Roglic, who also pointed to a “slippery road“and still” only “has 28 seconds of margin over Mas. But a somewhat thicker virtual mattress, taking into account the final time of this 76th Vuelta and his status as Olympic time trial champion. condition of being in full possession of its means.

2nd in the Vuelta in 2018 and 4th on the evening of the 10th stage, Enric Mas says he has heard from the man to beat in this Tour of Spain, who is in 3rd place, behind Eiking and Guillaume Martin: “I asked Roglic if he was okay. He thanked me and he told me he had nothing. “Nothing lost or gained anything compared to Mas, above all. But certainly not anything attempted.

