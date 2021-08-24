Labrune calls for help from the government

Two days after the excesses that led to the interruption of the Ligue 1 match between Nice and OM, Vincent Labrune sent a letter to the government on Tuesday, which RMC Sport was able to consult. The president of the LFP says he is very worried about the security problems in the stadiums. He calls for more resources and significant sanctions.

Vincent Labrune is sounding the alarm. Two days after the incidents at the Allianz Riviera, which led to the cessation of the Ligue 1 match between Nice and OM, the president of the Professional Football League is asking the government for help. In a letter that RMC Sport was able to consult, the former Marseille president addressed this Tuesday to Gérard Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, Eric Dupond-Moretti, the Keeper of the Seals, Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports, and Roxana Maracineanu, the Minister for Sports.

“Securing football matches and managing certain supporters are particularly complex,” Labrune introduced, referring to the invasion of the field by certain Nice supporters, who sought to do battle with members of OM. In the most total chaos. A spectacular overflow, which echoes many incidents recorded in France since the resumption of L1.





Labrune expresses “his concern”

After only three days, the LFP reports problems related to five other matches: Montpellier-OM, Brest-Rennes, OM-Bordeaux, Lens-Saint-Etienne and Rennes-Nantes. With throwing objects, violent brawls, forced barriers and “a worrying upsurge in the use of pyrotechnic devices”. Labrune denounces “unacceptable facts” and calls for help to stop this bad spiral.

“In these conditions, it seems important to me to alert you to express our concern to you and remind you that the powers of the LFP are, after all, quite limited to resolve these problems of violence and public order”, writes the president of the LFP. By calling for punishments commensurate with the excesses: “It is essential that troublemakers be sanctioned significantly and, this requires joint action by clubs, bodies, local and national public authorities, but also and above all the justice system ( …) I am therefore, as well as the teams of the LFP, at your disposal to participate in the work that you want to lead to fight against this worrying trend and provide lasting solutions for better security of football matches “.