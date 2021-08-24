Laetitia and Louis Bertignac, love stronger than anything

The couple said “yes” to each other intimately last month.

After more than ten years of love, Laetitia Brichet and Louis Bertignac got married discreetly. The information was revealed by the 33-year-old young woman on her Instagram account, Sunday, August 22, 2021. “On July 24, we said YES for life. And it was the most beautiful of days, ”she wrote in caption of pictures captured on D-Day.

This late announcement comes as no surprise from a couple who love each other madly, most of the time away from prying eyes. If they have never hidden, Laetitia and Louis Bertignac have always maintained their secret garden, eager to preserve their love and family balance. Thus, their official appearances in recent years can only be counted on the fingers of one hand. Their most recent public release dates back to June, when they appeared all smiles and tender at the Cabourg Film Festival.

“I was offered a ticket to a Louis concert …”

The duo met around 2009-2010, as the co-founder of the iconic Telephone group revealed in an interview given in January 2015 to the Swiss newspaper “Le Matin”. “We met five or six years ago at a concert. (…) His uncle, whom I know, had offered him a ticket for my concert. She confessed to me that she had gone there backwards, she didn’t really know my music. Seeing me on stage, his first reaction was: “How handsome this guy is!” “Louis Bertignac said with a laugh. An anecdote that Laetitia first mentioned in September 2014 in an interview for the newspaper “Liberation”. “I was offered a ticket to a Louis concert. I didn’t really want to go. Telephone, it was far away, it was good for my parents. And there you go! ”She said at the time.





Already father of two daughters, Lola (born in 2004) and Lili (born in 2007), from a previous relationship with Julie Delafosse, Louis Bertignac has enlarged the family with the arrival of a little Jack, born in November 2016 of his love with Laetitia. An obstacle course for the couple, who had difficulty conceiving and who therefore had recourse to assisted reproduction. At the time of childbirth, Laetitia also almost lost her life after suffering an internal hemorrhage, as she had said in an interview for the magazine “Joone” last March. Jack was born prematurely by Caesarean section. “IVF, pre-eclampsia, the birth of Jack was my biggest struggle but it was really worth it” she confided.

In 2018, Louis Bertignac had confided in his age difference with Laetitia, 34 years his junior, in an interview given to “Télé-Loisirs”. “If I got involved in this adventure, and she too I guess, it’s because love is stronger than anything else, so you don’t think about it.” I love her, she loves me. She could be 45 years old, she would still be quite a bit younger than me but it would be the same thing, ”he said. Love always stronger than anything, therefore.

