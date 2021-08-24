Large families: Amandine Pellissard’s husband has a paranoia attack, his vaccine goes badly!

Monday, August 23, 2021, Alexandre Pellissard, the husband of Amandine Pellissard, star of Large families, life in XXL, found himself on a stretcher when being vaccinated. The mother recounted her misadventure on her Instagram account.

Vaccination anxiety is common to many people. She also touched Alexandre Pellissard, the husband ofAmandine Pellissard, who became known in the show Large families, life in XXL. Monday 23 August 2021, after months of hesitation, the father has decided to take the plunge and receive the first injection of the vaccine against Covid-19. However, all did not go as planned. This is what the mother told in a story on her Instagram account. “My darling, he was so apprehensive, he looked at the opinions, the side effects (…) He did that for days and days, he slept more, he went crazy and then suddenly he ended up on a stretcher, all white, with his orange juice, not even orange juice, a glass of water“, said the mother of eight children.

Alexandre Pellissard admitted to being worried after having watched, on numerous occasions, the various testimonies of people having had significant side effects after being vaccinated. Result: he was the victim of a small attack of paranoia! “It was a psychosomatic thing I think, to look too much at the opinions, the dirty effects, in addition there is all well, you do not even have a headache, you psychotic for nothing!“, said Amandine Pellissard, looking directly at the man of her life.

But Alexandre Pellissard will still have to show courage when he will again have to go to a vaccination center to receive his second dose of the vaccine. While some people have more side effects from this second injection, it is possible that the father of the family is once again very stressed.

