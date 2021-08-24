Laure and Matthieu (MAPR 5): the couple have just welcomed their first child!

Pink notebook! Laure and Matthieu are parents! They announced the birth of their baby girl on Tuesday, August 24, just a few hours after giving birth. The couple formed in the show Married at first sight shared several shots taken at the maternity ward, the baby lying on his mom and his parents looking at him lovingly. In another photo, we can see the little girl tenderly asleep in her cradle.

The arrival of the baby rejoices the family

It is on social networks that parents have announcement the birth of their baby. And as promised by the parents, who had given the first letter of the first name of their future baby as a clue to their fans, the first name begins with an L. Their daughter has the first name Lya! She and mom are very healthy. “We are happy to present our little Lya to you. Everything went very well, a lot of emotions”, writes Laure.

Matthieu still can’t get over it, he’s a dad! He had waited so long for that moment, very impatient to meet his new child and finally be three. “Everyone is fine, thank you for your messages”, he simply wrote on Instagram. But his happy face on the pictures shared by the couple shows that itis already a completely gaga dad!

Laure and Matthew: in love at first sight

At first sight, Laure and Matthew said yes in October 2020 during the filming of season 5 of Married at first sight. Experts predicted: 79% compatible, the two lovers spin the perfect love! Their relationship was also very eventful since in a few months, the lovebirds built their nest and put a baby on the way!





A pregnancy come to term!

Much to Laure’s dismay, the pregnancy has indeed come to an end! However, the young woman and her husband had for a few days, put in place stratagems to induce childbirth naturally. On social networks, the couple was still having fun a few hours before giving birth, showing their techniques to speed up the process. Sunday August 15, the mother took a 5 km walk in the forest, without any success. Internet users, very amused by their stories fun on Instagram, have also made their proposals! In story, Laure declares to her husband, “People say there is only one solution. Put-you all naked”, she joked, suggesting an “Italian-style” trigger.

But Monday August 16 and Tuesday 17, still nothing! And they’ve tried things out; “Matthieu told me that if I sang Hélène Segara by eating peanut butter and making the hen it was going to make her come suddenly, I’m going to try that “ declared Laure on Instagram, or, “Otherwise you have to make the tiles”, the future dad also exclaimed, laughing. The baby finally decided to take out the tip of his nose, this Tuesday, August 24, after a small overrun, since it was scheduled for August 18 In any case, they promise to be very funny parents!