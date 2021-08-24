legal defeat for the Leclerc store which wanted to bypass the sanitary pass, its request is rejected

Justice has just dismissed the Leclerc hypermarket in Roques-sur-Garonne (31) which had set up a private entrance to bypass the health pass before retracting. The judge has just rejected the request of the shopping center which contested the prefectural decree making the pass compulsory.

On August 12, 2021, the prefect of Haute-Garonne issues an order which requires customers of the Leclerc Hypermarket in Roques-sur-Garonne to present a health pass. The supermarket is one of the 17 shopping centers in Occitania of more than 20,000 m2 where access is conditioned by the presentation of this document. That of Roques makes more than 53,000.

A decision contested by the company Sodigar (Leclerc group) which initially sets up an entrance with direct access to the supermarket, without going through the shopping arcade. She therefore intended to avoid the health pass.

Leclerc wants to do without the pass

On August 16, the prefect prohibited allowing customers to enter and leave the hypermarket without presenting the sesame through an independent entrance to the shopping center. Formalized by the State services, the hypermarket backtracked but decided to contest the establishment of this health pass before the summary judge.





A fast procedure which allows the judge to rule within 48 hours, if a fundamental freedom is called into question, in this case access to basic necessities.

The summary judge dismisses the supermarket

In his decision today – Tuesday August 24 – the administrative judge considered that the prefectural decree was not tainted with manifest illegality. On the other hand, as there is no real physical separation between the shops in the shopping arcade and the hypermarket, the judge considered that the entrances could not be separated. The health pass is therefore compulsory for all supermarkets, without distinction.

This decision confirms the point of view of the Haute-Garonne prefecture, which considers that: “It is not possible to distinguish access to the hypermarket from that of the gallery … The sanitary pass must be required at the entrance to the shopping center, including when it has independent direct access”.

Failing to have succeeded in its sleight of hand, the supermarket will have found a media response and certainly support from the anti-pass side.