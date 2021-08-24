Ligue 1 – ASSE: Etienne Green extends to Saint-Etienne

The Greens definitely care a lot about their talented young goalkeeper. AS Saint-Etienne has officially announced that Etienne Greeen had signed a new contract although it had already been extended last May until 2024. ASSE has not, however, revealed the duration of this new lease. .

The 21-year-old 1m90 goalkeeper was revealed in the second half of last season when he was only the third in the hierarchy. He had perfectly compensated for the absence of Jessy Moulin Stefan Bajic by pushing back a penalty against Nîmes in his first match in April after turning pro in January.

League 1 It’s confirmed: Green chose England well Yesterday at 1:00 p.m.



The aptly named and prenamed has now become number 1 and confirms his fine qualities at the start of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 fiscal year. “I am both happy and proud of the mark of confidence expressed by the club and Claude Puel by extending me again, the club-trained player said. I have been defending the colors of ASSE for several years and being able to register for the long term with my training club is a real source of pride “.

Green is long-term with his heart club but has decided not to defend the colors of France at the international level. Approached by the staff of the Bleuets, the native of Colchester said he preferred to opt for England.

League 1 McCourt on Nice-OM incidents: “I supported Longoria’s decision to leave the field” 3 HOURS AGO