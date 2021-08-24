Ligue 1 – Nice-OM incidents: The LFP demands “joint action” from the government

The Professional Football League (LFP) appeals to the government after the incidents that took place between Nice and OM on Sunday evening. “The very regrettable acts of violence (…) remind us that the security of football matches and the management of certain supporters are particularly complex“, wrote the President of the League, Vincent Labrune, in this letter addressed to the Ministers of the Interior, Justice, National Education and the Minister Delegate for Sports.

The former president of OM notes that “the powers of the LFP are, after all, quite limited to resolve these problems of violence and public order“. He also notices that”the situation is particularly precarious“facing a”worrying trend“and lists several matches punctuated by incidents that have occurred since the start of the season, before the Nice-Marseille Sunday evening.

More than ever, the coordination between our different actions is decisive

The LFP cites in particular the throwing of objects during Montpellier-OM on August 8 and Rennes-Nantes on August 22, as well as clashes between supporters outside the stadium on the sidelines of OM-Bordeaux, Brest-Rennes or even Lens-Saint- Etienne. “More than ever, the coordination between our various actions is decisive, with particular care to be taken on legal responses. It is indeed essential that the troublemakers be sanctioned significantly and this requires joint action by clubs, authorities, local and national public authorities, but also and above all the justice system.“, considers Vincent Labrune.





After the incidents that led to the interruption of the Ligue 1 match in Nice on Sunday evening (throwing bottles, invasion of the field, fights and incidents between supporters, players and team management staff …), the parquet floor of Nice has opened several investigations and a man suspected of having beaten an OM player has been taken into police custody.

Wednesday, in Paris, the two clubs are summoned before the Disciplinary Commission of the League, responsible for taking disciplinary sanctions against Nice, for the behavior of its supporters, and possibly of certain players in this match (players, management, managers). It will also have to decide the fate of the meeting (score maintained at 1-0 for Nice, match to be replayed, defeat on the green carpet …). In this type of incident, the Disciplinary Commission usually puts the case under investigation but it can, without delay, take precautionary measures such as suspensions.

