Louan, 13, becomes a Twitter darling by imitating TV presenters

The young “passionate about France Info” posted a video online in which he presents the headlines of the news. It has been seen 1.3 million times in a few days.

For TV presenters, the next generation is already there, and his name is Louan. The 13-year-old caused a sensation on Twitter by posting a video of himself, where he takes the place of a news host. The tone assured and with perfect diction, the “passionate about France Info», Presents the headlines of the news.

This service did not go unnoticed. The video was viewed 1.3 million times in three days and shared by 6,500 people. In the comments, messages of encouragement rain down from journalists or presenters. The director of France Info herself, Sophie Guillin, came across the sequence. “I found it very cute, even if you can see tics from newscasters, explains the director. What is fascinating is this young boy’s interest in journalism, even beyond the presentation.“.





For his part, the teenager welcomes his new popularity humbly. “People congratulate me, give me advice. That makes me very happy. But it feels a little weird overnight, I admit it’s hard to deal with“, He explains to France Bleu.

Invited to the morning of France Info

One thing leading to another, the sequence ended up reaching Laurent Guimier, the director of information for France Télévisions. The excerpt seduced the boss, to the point that he proposed to Louan to attend a morning show of France Info. He will be on the set alongside Samuel Etienne on September 1. The date is not chosen at random, it will be “an important day for the global media [France Info] who will celebrate his 5th birthday», According to Laurent Guimier.

Samuel Etienne, said to himself “very happy“To welcome the journalist seed, but adds with a touch of humor:”Just don’t steal my place too quickly, I still have a few years to contribute“.