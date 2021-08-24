lunar debate on cannabis in the Pro Time!

It’s back to school and Laurent Joffrin and Charlotte d’Ornellas are leaving for a new season of arguments over CNews ! This August 24, in Time for the pros, after a first clash on the extreme right, the tandem that everything opposes has scrambled on the fight against cannabis trafficking. On the one hand, the first, which is for progressive legalization, on the other, the second, which is in favor of more repression.

And the debate gave rise to a lunar sequence, when the chronicler of Pascal Praud estimated that “cannabis in everyday life is widely accepted “. The journalist of Current values very surprised then exclaimed: “Oh no! “





Laurent Joffrin then assured that today: “when you have someone at a diner who says’ I smoked cannabis’, no one says’ ah that’s outrageous‘”. Charlotte d’Ornellas then tackled him: “Ah well at home, in your family, in the beautiful districts, in your world, but not in mine”.

On the sidelines, and shocked by the laxity of Laurent Joffrin, Pascal Praud then severely questioned the man on the left of a “No, but are you serious?“For his part, the latter also confessed:”it happened to me often. It is in everyday life to talk about the consumption of cannabis“.

He who just wanted to add that “prohibition comes to a standstill“, when a product is”socially accepted“was then cut off in its tracks … The host of the show criticized him for being too long before concluding: “It’s over it’s over we’re late!”

