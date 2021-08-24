Madness seizes Auguste-Delaune for Lionel Messi

For the probable premiere of Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, which will face the Stade de Reims, the Auguste-Delaune enclosure will experience an unusual influx, both in terms of spectators but also of journalists, as confirmed by Alexadre. Audabram, press agent USJF (Union of Sport Journalists in France) of the Reims stadium: “We’ve never seen that. The record of journalists for a match at Delaune was reached on March 2, 2013. Beckham was making his third match with PSG, there was also Ibrahimovic, and they were 113, photographers included. There, we already have 122 requests. And there are two days left before the closing », he told The team.





As for the spectators, Auguste-Delaune and its 20,546 seats should all be occupied on Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.). Stade de Reims ticket manager Alexandre Jeannin explained the rush for tickets to the La Pulga premiere: “The weekend before the officialization of Lionel Messi (August 10, editor’s note), we sold as many tickets in four days as in three weeks. For the posters against PSG and Marseille, we display full the week of the match. This has been the case for a week already ”, can we read in the columns of the daily.