Maersk will accelerate the decarbonization of its fleet

To achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, the world’s leading transporter will launch eight methanol container ships from 2024.

Danish shipowner AP Møller-Maersk announced on Tuesday that it would accelerate the decarbonization of its fleet with an order for eight vessels running on bio-methanol, which will be launched in 2024, a pioneering project in this polluting industry.

“During the first quarter of 2024, AP Møller – Maersk will launch the first in a revolutionary series of eight large ocean-going container ships capable of running on carbon-neutral methanol”, welcomed the number one in sea transport in a press release.

These giant ships, built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and equipped with a dual-fuel engine, will each be able to carry some 16,000 containers (TEU), representing a total of just over 3.1% of the group’s fleet. The agreement with HHI includes an option for four additional vessels in 2025.





A sector that pollutes more than the air

According to Maersk, these new vessels, which will replace an old part of the fleet, will reduce annual CO2 emissions by around 1 million tonnes. Globally, maritime transport pollutes more than air transport, according to the Higher Institute of Maritime Economy (Isemar). It is responsible for 2.89% of greenhouse gas emissions, according to 2018 figures released by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“Now is the time to act, if we want to meet the climate challenge of maritime transport. This order proves that carbon neutral solutions are available today in all container ship segments and that Maersk is engaging with the growing number of our customers looking to decarbonize their supply chains ”, said the CEO of the shipowner, Søren Skou, quoted in the press release.

The Danish carrier announced in February to launch its first carbon-neutral ship in 2023, seven years earlier than its initial target. The boat must run on bio-methanol and will navigate on intra-regional routes. Maersk, which sold its oil division to TotalEnergies in 2017, intends to achieve a neutral carbon footprint by 2050. In 2020, it reported a drop of nearly 42% in its emissions over the whole year.