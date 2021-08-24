Magic the Gathering: Warhammer and The Lord of the Rings will soon be cutting their cards

An extremely well-known playing and collectible card game, Magic continues to grow richer with new card sales and tournaments. Playable on table and online, the game unveils its plans for 2022 and 2023.

This Tuesday, August 24, 2021 was held the Magic Showcase 2021, where Wizards of the Coast reveals to players what awaits them in the short and medium term. At the event, the creators announced that the world of Magic would expand to "Infinite Universes", which correspond to partnerships signed with other licenses. Two universes were revealed on this occasion, and these are Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings. Starting next year, players will be able to afford all four of Waharmmer's Commander decks, with the knowledge that in the third quarter, other factions will be revealed. The other two are nothing less than Street Fighter and Fortnite, but details about them will be revealed at a later date.





Regarding the Lord of the Rings, it will be necessary to wait until 2023 to discover the boosters dedicated to the work of JRR Tolkien. We are promised a complete immersion in Middle-earth, and to be able to fight “alongside Aragorn, ride with the Nazgûls, plot with Saruman or even embark on a journey to Mount Destiny.” The Univers Inifinis expansion will be released in physics as well as on Magic The Gathering Arena and Magic, and will be accompanied by special Secret Lair sets.

