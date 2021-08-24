Manon Azem in a relationship with an actor from Scènes de Ménages: a very discreet (ex?) Romance

We cannot say it enough: the middle of theacting is very small. It is thus not uncommon to see couples forming even when you least expect it. This is the case of the actress Manon Azem who fell for an actor from Scenes of households. Indeed, the pretty 30-year-old brunette was, according to the latest news, in a relationship with Vinnie Dargaud, alias Leo in the humorous pastille of M6.

Lovers are not the type to expose their private life on social networks, moreover, they did not leave any photo showing their love for each other on their respective Instagram accounts. In 2017, however, they made a very noticeable public appearance at a party in Paris for the Omega brand. You could see Vinnie Dargaud picking up Manon Azem or holding her hand. Since then, it’s been radio silence and it’s impossible to tell if they are still together or not.





In any case, everything is successful in their career. Since 2018, Vinnie Dargaud therefore gives the reply to Claire Chulst in Scenes of households, he who previously held a role in the series Clem. The son of a Miss France was also seen in the cinema in the film I am not an easy man.

Manon Azem also has a full CV since she is known to have dubbed Emma Watson for the saga Harry potter from 2001 to 2015. She then revealed herself to the general public in the series Too much class!, By the way pécho and Research Section. She is back since August 17 on our screens with the mini-series They were ten (M6), adapted from the novel by Agatha Christie The Ten Little Negroes. This Tuesday, August 24 are also broadcast two new episodes with the cast Samuel Le Bihan, Guillaume de Tonquédec or Virginie Ledoyen.