Married at first sight 2021: Laure and Matthieu parents, they unveil a first photo

At last ! Laure and Matthew can rejoice, their daughter has just pointed the tip of her nose, this Tuesday, August 24, which will remain a date etched forever in their memory. The two candidates of Married at first sight 2021 did not hesitate to share their joy with their subscribers, on Instagram, by posting their very first threesome photo ! We can then see the adorable little baby in the arms of his mother and under the watchful eyes of his father. On the second shared snapshot, only the infant appears and we can easily observe the first name of this little one: Lya weighs 3.85 kg for 51 cm!

In the caption of their photos, Laura and Matthieu went there with their most beautiful pen: “LY A. We are happy to present our little Lya to you. Everything went very well, a lot of emotions”, writes Laure in the caption of this nice post. For his part, the young dad also shared the beautiful news: “Everyone is fine, thank you for your messages. This is Lya allias baby L.” Very quickly, Internet users hastened to congratulate both parents, happy to finally see their daughter point the tip of her nose.

It must be said that both parents have been patient for a while. Indeed, it has been many days now that Matthew and Laure have been going back and forth between the maternity ward and at home. Already this Saturday, August 21, the young woman who had gone for a routine check, had observed with the medical teams that the baby was still waiting and the return home was faster than expected. So to make his beloved wait, the young man had taken the opportunity to surprise her and buy her a hot tub. Perhaps the key to a faster birth?

