Massimiliano Allegri dictates his law to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Italian press has almost only its name in its mouth. Since the announcement made by the transalpine media on Sunday evening, Cristiano Ronaldo (36) has been the star of the last week of the transfer window in Italy. Under contract until 2022, the Portuguese star would have asked his agent, the famous Jorge Mendes, to force his departure. Enough to prove that he has obviously never been really happy in Piedmont since he left Madrid.





Since then, it’s a bit of cacophony on the side of Juve. Some voices say that the presence of CR7 on the bench against Udinese was a purely technical choice, while others confirmed the existence of discussions between the two parties. Today, if the countdown is launched one week before the end of the transfer window, Massimiliano Allegri would have already announced the color to CR7 if the latter remains at Juve.

No more privileges for CR7

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the new coach bianconero does not intend to give gifts to the Lusitanian. Clearly, Ronaldo is now considered an added value to the group, but he is no longer untouchable. The player’s automatic tenure is over. Allegri reserves the choice to start a meeting with his number 7 on the bench and he will not hesitate to replace him during the match.

Workaholic, Cristiano Ronaldo therefore knows what to expect if he does not manage to pack up, even if he will remain an exemplary teammate in the event of an aborted departure. But one thing is certain: while Lionel Messi has put PSG at his feet, Juventus will no longer bow to the wishes of CR7.