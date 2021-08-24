Mbappé drops a stray bullet in Ligue 1

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

While his future is at the center of all rumors, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, who has only one year of contract left, confided in an interview with Esquire magazine where he held strong words on the French championship.

The 2018 world champion believes that Ligue 1 “is not the best championship in the world” but that he “always felt the responsibility, as an iconic player, to make the championship grow.” During this interview, the former AS Monaco player was also asked about his overflowing ambitions, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland.