More

    Mbappé drops a stray bullet in Ligue 1

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 best scorers in history

    While his future is at the center of all rumors, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, who has only one year of contract left, confided in an interview with Esquire magazine where he held strong words on the French championship.

    The 2018 world champion believes that Ligue 1 “is not the best championship in the world” but that he “always felt the responsibility, as an iconic player, to make the championship grow.” During this interview, the former AS Monaco player was also asked about his overflowing ambitions, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Erling Haaland.

    to summarize

    In an interview with Esquire magazine, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, whose future is at the center of all rumors, said that Ligue 1 was not the best championship in the world.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleof vaccinated clients deprived of terraces
    Next articleIn Strasbourg, the tiger mosquito hunt is in full swing

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC