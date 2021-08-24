McCourt comes out of silence after the incidents

The American owner of OM, Frank McCourt, has just published a press release on his club’s website in reaction to the incidents on Sunday night in Nice.

Two days after the incidents that led to the termination of the Nice-OM match, the American owner of OM Frank McCourt broke the silence and particularly wanted to support his president Pablo Longoria. His press release in full below.





“Sunday’s match between OM and OGC Nice should have been a moment to celebrate the great game and the work that has been done to ensure that players and supporters are in good safety. , it turned into a regrettable and deplorable display of violence.



I supported the decision of OM President Pablo Longoria to leave the pitch when it became clear that the safety of players and supporters could not be guaranteed. I stand by his side, as well as the members of our team, the OM community and all those who believe that sharing the sport we love is simply not possible if we cannot. not guarantee the safety of the people who make it so special.

I am committed to working with the League to ensure the safety of players and supporters and to ensure that what happened on Sunday in Nice never happens again. Our players, our supporters and our sport deserve better. “