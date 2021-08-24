McDonald’s milkshake shortages in the UK

U.S. fast food giant McDonald’s said on Tuesday it was facing a shortage of milkshakes in the UK following supply chain issues attributed to Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

The brand is also running out of bottled drinks at its 1,250 locations in England, Scotland and Wales.

According to a statement received by AFP, the group admits that, “like many distributors, we face supply chain problems, with an impact on the availability of some products.”

In particular, “bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants” in Britain, he adds.

He assures us that the group “is working hard to get these items back on the menu” and apologizes to his customers for the inconvenience.





McDonald’s is the latest to be impacted by supply issues after including restaurant chain Nando’s, which was forced last week to close some 50 restaurants due to a lack of chicken, attributed to shortages of workers and truck drivers at suppliers and logistics companies.

U.S. fried chicken chain KFC also recently warned that logistics issues were causing shortages of certain items on its menu.

Supply problems have plagued British factories and distributors for several months now, as a consequence of Brexit, which makes it difficult for workers from the European Union to enter the United Kingdom, while many of them have returned to their country of origin.

The covid-19 pandemic has increased the exodus of foreign workers while many employees who have been placed on short-time work or made redundant have sought work in sectors other than distribution.

Industry representatives are calling on the government to amend legislation to make it easier for foreign truck drivers to travel to the UK, warning of food shortages there.

Sign of the difficulties in finding staff, the American retail giant Amazon is offering a hiring bonus of 1,000 pounds for new recruits in its warehouses in the United Kingdom.