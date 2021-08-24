Mercato: Adil Rami spends his visit to Troyes

Free since the end of his contract at Boavista, Rami should join Troyes and commit for a season.

He had left Boavista’s pitch, in tears. After only one season at the Portuguese club, Adil Rami had been marked by his passage and could not hold back his tears after having managed to keep Boavista in the top flight.

Was it also tears of joy to have finally been able to find the taste of playing football? There may be some of that. Since the 2018 world championship title with the Blues in Russia, the central defender has continued to chain disappointments. First with a catastrophic end of career in Marseille and a divorce that was played out in court and then with strange career choices.

After a failed stint in Turkey on the side of Fenerbahce (7 games), the defender tried his luck in Russia with Sochi. Recruited in February 2020 by the Russian club, Adil Rami did not play a single match before his departure last September for Boavista.





Another year optional

In Portugal, the former Lille player played 23 matches and even wore the captain’s armband. He also proved that he still had some under the sole and that he could render proud services, from the top of his 35 years. ESTAC understood this and convinced Rami to join Aube for a return to Ligue 1.

Entered for a season in the bosom of City Group, Troyes wanted to recruit Sinaly Diomandé and was willing to make an offer between 3 and 4 million euros for the Ivorian defender of Lyon. Which he ultimately did not do. The promoted one was looking for experience to ensure the least complicated possible maintenance, being already in the red zone. With the French defender, the Trojans will be served.

According to our information, Rami should thus commit to a lease of one year, plus another year as an option. Its arrival would be on track and formalization should take place within 48 hours. The defender would also be going through his medical examination.