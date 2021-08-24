More

    Mercato: an undesirable in the sights of a Spanish greats?

    Kurzawa in the sights of Atlético? According to information from Nabil Djellit, Layvin Kurzawa could go to Atlético. The colchoneros would have come to the information as to the feasibility of the arrival of the former Monegasque.

    However, this transfer will only happen in the event of the departure of Saul Niguez (courted by Chelsea) who would bring cash to Atlético Madrid, says the journalist. Case to be continued but PSG could finally lose weight a bit with a player who does not seem to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

    Layvin Kurzawa could go to Atlético. The colchoneros would have come to the information as to the feasibility of the arrival of the former Monegasque. However, this transfer will only happen in the event of the departure of Saul Niguez who would bring cash to Atlético Madrid.

