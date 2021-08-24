Mercato: an undesirable in the sights of a Spanish greats?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the top 10 most used players for the 2020-2021 season

Kurzawa in the sights of Atlético? According to information from Nabil Djellit, Layvin Kurzawa could go to Atlético. The colchoneros would have come to the information as to the feasibility of the arrival of the former Monegasque.

However, this transfer will only happen in the event of the departure of Saul Niguez (courted by Chelsea) who would bring cash to Atlético Madrid, says the journalist. Case to be continued but PSG could finally lose weight a bit with a player who does not seem to be in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Layvin Kurzawa has a touch with Atlético Madrid. The player interests the Colchoneros. This track could take a little more thickness with the departure of Saul Niguez. Left side is no longer in the plans of PSG still must find a way out. #Mercato pic.twitter.com/xnJBVhK3Fg

– Nabil Djellit (@Nabil_djellit) August 24, 2021