Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo is planning a start in … Manchester City, the future of CR7 at Juve questions

Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly thinking of leaving Juventus. According to information from the daily L’Equipe, the Portuguese international has been planning for several days to leave the Piedmont club and is considering a return to the Premier League. The destination ? Manchester City. And yes, the former MU seems inclined to wear the sky blue jersey of the Red Devils’ best nemesis. It seems unlikely at first glance, but the economy wants it.

According to the sports daily, Jorge Mendes uses his very good relationship with the Citizens board, he who placed Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo there, to try to send him to one of the few clubs that can afford the player’s emoluments. , estimated at around thirty million euros per year.

The super agent is trying to find an exit for his best client, but many doors have been closing for several weeks, because paying CR7’s salary and a transfer fee is too expensive for most clubs, except Manchester City or Paris Saint. -Germain, the two clubs managed by Gulf States. For his part, Ronaldo probed his teammates of the Portuguese selection to take an overall temperature. He would see himself evolving, him, in the middle of the collective of Pep Guardiola.

Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo and Kane, two candidates for a throne

The Gazzetta dello Sport already evoked, Tuesday, the hypothesis Manchester City for Ronaldo. According to the Italian daily, the English club are even the only viable destination for the former Real Madrid player and there has been an attempt to strike a deal in recent weeks. But there was no official offer from any club. Neither from City, nor from anyone.

No indication is given concerning the opinion of the Catalan technician himself. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Guardiola did not rule out the Ronaldo option, even if the profile of the latter is against his style of play. Already well supplied at the level of the attacking sector, with the recent arrival of the versatile Jack Grealish, Manchester City still working on the Harry Kane case, which has been validated by the coach. It will obviously be one or the other. Two candidates for a throne. But City are also considering not recruiting anyone according to the Gazzetta, if it is not found in the accounting plan.





Ronaldo, lots of rumors and weird communication

At the end of his contract in June 2022, Ronaldo only has one year of contract with Juventus. Not really at ease within the Italian club, after his forced departure from Real Madrid in 2018, the Portuguese wants another challenge. Juventus is not in a good economic situation in general, but also since his arrival. If the striker leaves, she will have to amortize the last year of the player’s salary, or 29 million euros according to the GDS.

Communication is also very strict and framed in relation to CR7 internally: it remains. In recent days, the leaders of Juventus, as well as Massimiliano Allegri, have spent their time extinguishing the start of the fire after the Portuguese benched against Udinese. A good hour before the kick-off of the first Serie A match of the season, journalists knowledgeable about the transfer window were already launching rumors of departure and of a request from Ronaldo not to play.

Several days before, information released by a journalist from the show El Chiringuito, by one of Ronaldo’s close friends (the two men spent their vacation together), spoke of exchanges between Carlo Ancelotti and the Portuguese star and the Italian’s desire to bring the player back to Real Madrid.

Consequence: Ancelotti denied this information and Ronaldo cracked an indignant statement about the treatment he enjoys with the press. It makes a file too loaded for there not to be anything serious. Ronaldo will be one of the major players at the end of the transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo Credit: Imago

