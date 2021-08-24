Mercato – Ligue 1: Adil Rami returns to Ligue 1 and engages with Troyes

French international defender Adil Rami, world champion with the Blues in 2018, signed for a year with Troyes, “until June 2022“ESTAC announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday.”ESTAC is pleased to welcome Adil Rami, an international defender with an exceptional record, who will be able to bring his experience of a very high level to the group of Laurent Battlès“, rejoiced the Trojan club in a statement.

“He will also bring his human qualities to the locker room and in particular his irresistible humor.“, he added. With this signing, Troyes has added to its workforce a player crowned world champion with the Blues in 2018. If he did not play a single minute during the World Cup, he was judged indispensable by several teammates for his contribution to the life of the group and his sense of humor.

Rami had terminated at the end of July, amicably, his two-year contract with the Portuguese of Boavista (Portuguese D1). The Porto club had then greeted his “professionalism and its contribution“throughout last season. The 35-year-old Rami joined the northern Portuguese club for two years in September 2020 after leaving Russian club Sochi, which never paid him. 22 appearances in Portugal, Adil Rami will have actively participated in the maintenance of his team, Boavista flirting with relegation until the last days of the championship.





Revealed in Lille

Revealed in Lille, the Frenchman for a long time believed he would never play professionally. The central defender only joined the Mastiffs in 2006, from Fréjus, when he was already 21 years old. In 2011, under the orders of Rudi Garcia, he wrote one of the most beautiful pages in Lille history, with a double Coupe de France – Ligue 1. That year, he was named in the XI type of the championship.

Adil Rami then continued his career abroad. In Valencia, to start where he joined the future coach of PSG Unai Emery and found a starting place. In 2013, he tasted Italy, AC Milan, and found in Lombardy another French international defender, Philippe Mexès.

In 2015, he joined Emery at Sevilla FC and will participate in 46 games during the season. Andalusians win the Europa League. He signed Marseille and found Rudi Garcia, whom he had known in Lille, in 2017. Rami played 56 matches in all competitions, including the Europa League final against Atletico Madrid (lost 3-0), before joining the Blues for the World Cup in Russia. The seasons following the World Cup will be more complicated for the Frenchman (36 caps) who will only play 22 matches under the Olympic colors, before joining Sochi, then Boavista.

