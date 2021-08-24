Mercato – Mercato: A huge double blow signed Chelsea

Chelsea are not satisfied after bringing in Romelu Lukaku for 115 ME. The transfer window is racing.

Two solid arrivals in defense and in the middle are planned. TF1 announces that Kurt Zouma will make the short trip and join West Ham, an agreement having been found between the two clubs. The French international central defender will commit to the Hammers against a sum of 30 ME all the same. Another proof that the Blues know how to sell, Zouma being only a replacement in the mind of Thomas Tuchel, quite far behind Thiago Silva, Christensen or Rudiger. With this sum, the European champion is working on two operations that could really make the London club a candidate for the title and the defense of own crown in the Champions League.

Saúl is set to leave Atléti.

Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table – loan with buy option. 🔵 #CFC Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC

Indeed, the idea is now to compensate for this departure in defense with the arrival of another French international, Jules Koundé. The Sevilla FC player already agrees with Chelsea, and it remains to find common ground for a transfer on track to exceed 60 ME. And that’s not all. Indeed, Thomas Tuchel sees his leaders put the package to convince Atlético de Madrid to let go of Saul Niguez, reveals Sky Sports. The Spaniard wants a change of scenery, even if he has only known the Madrid club throughout his career. An agreement for a loan with an option to buy would even be possible, just to see if the Spaniard is able to adapt to the very physical game of the Premier League. The offer is in any case on the table, confirmed Fabrizio Romano, for whom Chelsea could well make a huge double blow this week.