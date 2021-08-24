Mercato | Mercato – PSG: After Neymar, Qatar wants to try again with Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Like Neymar in 2019, Kylian Mbappé wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and is dangerously close to the end of his contract, in June 2022.
He hasn’t announced it publicly yet, but Kylian Mbappé wish to leave from Paris Saint Germain. We revealed to you this Tuesday August 24 on le10sport.com that the striker’s position has not changed, since he still does not want to extend a contract which ends in just a few months. So the PSG can either sell it this summer or lose it for free in a year and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was pretty clear … since he doesn’t want either of the two options. ” Kylian’s gonna stay in Paris, we’re never gonna sell him and he’ll never go free »Declared the president of Paris Saint Germain, during an interview with The team at the beginning of last June. The tone has not changed, since during the presentation of Lionel messi at the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaïfi put a thinly veiled squeeze on Mbappé. “ Kylian said it: he wants a great team. Today there is a very large team, one of the best in the world »He launched, in front of the press present to discover the six-fold Ballon d’Or. “ He has everything to stay here. I said there is no excuse to leave “. According to our information, the position of PSG has however changed. From now on, the Qatari owners are ready to evaluate all the options and in particular that of a sale at the end of the summer transfer window. An offer from Real Madrid is therefore expected, while no concrete contact has yet taken place.
In 2019, PSG had managed to keep Neymar … who then extended
This Tuesday, The Gazzetta dello Sport confirms the information that we were able to reveal to you on le10sport.com, speaking therefore of the possibility of seeing the Paris Saint Germain sell Kylian Mbappé this summer. According to information from the Italian daily, the club’s position would resemble that of 2019 with Neymar, who unlike Mbappé had publicly declared that he wanted to leave the PSG. In other words, if a satisfactory offer arrives Mbappé will be free to leave, otherwise the PSG can say that they have done everything to find him a club, without anyone coming forward. It worked pretty well with Neymar, who finally stayed and even extended his contract until 2025. The bar would have been set high enough, since still according to The Gazzetta the leaders of Paris Saint-Germain would like to recover more or less the € 180M invested in 2017 to extract Mbappé to theAS Monaco. A sum that does not seem to really push the real Madrid to take the first step, especially knowing that Florentino Perez could have it for 0 € from next January 1st. In case of failure everything would already be ready in Doha, where we would work on a short-term extension, for an amicable separation in 2023 and therefore a trio Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel messi at the 2022 World Cup … under the colors of Paris Saint Germain.