Mercato | Mercato – PSG: After Neymar, Qatar wants to try again with Mbappé!

Posted on August 24, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by AC

Like Neymar in 2019, Kylian Mbappé wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain and is dangerously close to the end of his contract, in June 2022.

He hasn’t announced it publicly yet, but Kylian Mbappé wish to leave from Paris Saint Germain. We revealed to you this Tuesday August 24 on le10sport.com that the striker’s position has not changed, since he still does not want to extend a contract which ends in just a few months. So the PSG can either sell it this summer or lose it for free in a year and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was pretty clear … since he doesn’t want either of the two options. ” Kylian’s gonna stay in Paris, we’re never gonna sell him and he’ll never go free »Declared the president of Paris Saint Germain, during an interview with The team at the beginning of last June. The tone has not changed, since during the presentation of Lionel messi at the Parc des Princes, Al-Khelaïfi put a thinly veiled squeeze on Mbappé. “ Kylian said it: he wants a great team. Today there is a very large team, one of the best in the world »He launched, in front of the press present to discover the six-fold Ballon d’Or. “ He has everything to stay here. I said there is no excuse to leave “. According to our information, the position of PSG has however changed. From now on, the Qatari owners are ready to evaluate all the options and in particular that of a sale at the end of the summer transfer window. An offer from Real Madrid is therefore expected, while no concrete contact has yet taken place.





In 2019, PSG had managed to keep Neymar … who then extended