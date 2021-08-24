Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid awaits a huge signal from Qatar for Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on August 24, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. by AD

At the end of the contract on June 30, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend because he would like to sign for Real Madrid. Determined to afford the services of French crack, Florentino Pérez has not yet approached the management of PSG. President Merengue would still wait for the higher levels of Paris to change their minds vis-à-vis Kylian Mbappé.





Free of any contract on July 1st, Kylian Mbappé would have made a shocking decision. While he would like to join the Real Madrid, the French world champion would refuse to extend with the PSG. And yet, Leonardo offered him a 25M € net annual contract, as le10sport.com exclusively revealed to you. For its part, the real Madrid would always dream of recruiting Kylian Mbappé. Nevertheless, Florentino Perez would not yet have taken action to make his wish come true.

Real Madrid are still awaiting the approval of PSG for Mbappé