Mercato | Mercato – PSG: The next two recruits could be …

In this final stretch of the summer transfer window, PSG could still reserve some surprises. And after its XXL recruitment, the club of the capital is looking at the case of Eduardo Camavinga as well as a left side …

On August 31 at 11:59 p.m., the transfer window estival will officially close its doors in France. And the PSG, who has already achieved a colossal recruitment to say the least with the arrivals of Georginio wijnaldum (free), Achraf Hakimi (65M €), Sergio Ramos (free), Gianluigi Donnarumma (free) and Lionel messi (free), could still reserve several surprises! In addition to his desire to part with several elements that have become undesirable at the Parc des Princes (Rafinha, Pablo Sarabia, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Rico…), The club of the capital would schedule last minute offensives to perfect its workforce. And the new priorities are already defined internally for the PSG.





Camavinga and a left side expected?

The first case obviously concerns Eduardo Camavinga (18 years old), who is about to leave at Rennais Stadium where he only has one year of contract. Track Paul pogba had cooled considerably in recent days, Leonardo should logically put the package on Camavinga if he wants to strengthen the midfield of the PSG, especially since an offer of around 30 / 35M € should be enough to complete the operation. In addition, the young French midfielder would indeed be determined to sign in Paris … And finally, as revealed by Le Parisien, the PSG would also observe the left-hand side market, Mitchel bakker having been sold at the start of the transfer window and Layvin kurzawa still pending departure. the transfer window may not therefore be quite finished at PSG.

