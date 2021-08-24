Mercato: PSG, Real, Manchester … Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen!

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the figures of the Icardi – Kean duel

The information has been given for a few minutes by the daily L’Equipe: Cristiano Ronaldo does indeed want to leave Juventus Turin. For which destination? Manchester City.

Extract: “In this file which still contains several unknowns, one element is clear: the choice of the player. The fivefold Ballon d’Or France Football, if he has cracked a long message on his future, there is one week, to put an end to the speculations – “Less chatter, more action” -, does not hide his desire to leave Juventus Turin. He shared it with his relatives. In this transfer window so singular, marked by the profound consequences of the pandemic on the economies of the clubs, Ronaldo knows his extremely tight market. In the world, they are four to five clubs to be able to dream of him. But in recent days, the star and his clan have targeted one: Manchester City . “

CR7 would have even contacted several players of the Citizens to know their opinion. Problem, however, Guardiola’s priority remains Harry Kane and not Ronaldo. But in terms of Mercato …



