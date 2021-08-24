Mercato: Real Madrid comes out of silence about Kylian Mbappé

One week before the end of the Mercato, Kylian Mbappé’s future is therefore far from being settled for the time being, even if in the short term the trend is for PSG to remain.

Asked precisely about this after Real Madrid’s draw against Levante (3-3), Emilio Butragueno, director of institutional relations of the Merengue club, delivered a very political speech in order to avoid creating a cold with the leaders of PSG .

“Mbappé? What we can say is that we have a large squad. Ancelotti has said it before and we can fight on all fronts. You know we are not talking about players who do not belong to Real Madrid. We want to be respectful with him and with his club. That’s what we can say “, did he declare.





What to understand from this statement? If Butragueno clearly kicked in touch, this way of communicating is regularly used by club managers or coaches when a player interests them. Nonetheless, Real Madrid are unlikely to go on the offensive this summer.

Indeed, it is a safe bet that Real Madrid will not do any madness during this Mercato, just to limit the effects of the financial crisis linked to the Covid-19, and will wait for the delivery of the renovated Bernabeu, to start again on a cycle “galactic” and hit the transfer market hard. So even though Real Madrid have big ambitions for this season, this 2021-2022 fiscal year should be a transition season.