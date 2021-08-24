Mercato – Real Madrid made a first offer for Mbappé, PSG refuses

Here we are. While the latest rumors hinted that Real Madrid were not going to take action until Monday, August 30, three major media reported a first offer from the Spanish club for the transfer of Kylian Mbappé. Under the stroke of 9pm, Goal Spain first announced the news from the other side of the Pyrenees, before being joined by the popular show “El Chiringuito”, generally well informed about Real Madrid. In England, the information was also released, through the media Talksport.

In France, Téléfoot and RMC Sport also announced the offer of the Spanish club, which confirmed having triggered the operation. This first offer, amounting to 160 million euros according to the Sunday broadcast of TF1 and “El Chiringuito”, was refused by the club of the capital. A few days ago, Nasser al-Khelaifi announced that he had not yet received an offer for the French striker, while putting pressure on him during the press conference to introduce Lionel Messi. According to Marca, Real are optimistic about the success of this operation.

Mbappé still hasn’t spoken

Mutic since the beginning of the summer, when he had indicated at Euro 2020 that he would talk about his future after the competition, Mbappé has never publicly made known his position on his future. Signed for 180 million euros in the summer of 2017 (in the form of a one-year loan with compulsory purchase option), the French international has already entered the last year of his contract, which ends on 30 June 2022.

What does this first offer mean? Is it a desire on the part of Real Madrid to show its real, and therefore public, interest in the player and continue its work of undermining to recruit him? Is it just a first ball, before other offensives by August 31? Has Mbappé announced to Real management his official desire to come and therefore indirectly launched the offensive? Many questions surround this first offer. Get out the popcorn: the big file for the end of the transfer window has just been opened.

