Mercato: “Recruit players who understand the high level requirement”, says Juninho

OL’s sporting director Juninho gave an update on the transfer window after the arrival of Swiss striker Xherdan Shaqiri on Monday.

“More mature players, who understand the high level requirement“. These are the words chosen by Juninho to evoke the transfer window of Olympique Lyonnais so far. Recruits in line with the philosophy of the Brazilian, who wants to change mentalities at OL. “We have to have players who don’t have the same feeling in a loss as in a victory. We have to teach our young people that every match is an opportunity to win, because when it’s over, it’s too late“, he explains for the club chain.





In harmony with Bosz

OL’s sports director can count on the coach’s support Peter Bosz . “Everything I’ve been saying for two years, Peter understands. It was really the state of mind that was missing. I am very happy to Damien Da Silva, who had a good game after three months without playing. Xherdan Shaqiri also has this personality, we have to put him in good conditions. He could be in the group as early as Wednesday. The choice of recruits was made on the basis of talent, but above all we need competitors“, concludes Juninho.