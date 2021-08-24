Messi’s record snatched by Barcelona’s new nugget

Zapping Eleven Mondial CIES: the top 10 most expensive attackers

Since arriving from Rapid Vienna this summer, Yusuf Demir has impressed. Against Juventus in his team’s last preparation match, he even offered the luxury of scoring a goal. Performances that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of Ronald Koeman, the coach of the Catalan club. While Barça was in great difficulty on the Bilbao lawn last Saturday, the Dutch technician did not hesitate to throw his Austrian nugget into the deep end.

If Demir was not decisive, he will still have left his mark on this meeting. Indeed, on the occasion of his entry into play at the age of eighteen years two months and twenty-two days, he became the youngest foreign player of FC Barcelona since a certain Leo Messi. Already compared to the Argentine star because of his left foot and the quality of his ball handling, Demir is now also for his precocity. Despite his youth and his carefree attitude, he intends to try to take over from his elder brother on the Camp Nou side.



