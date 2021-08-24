Michael Storer wins the 10th stage, Primoz Roglic gives up his red jersey, Guillaume Martin new runner-up

The day after the rest day, a group of 31 riders won the Vuelta on Tuesday, August 24, in a 10th stage where the peloton and the favorites let slip the day’s breakaway, and even the jersey. Red. A situation that benefited Michael Storer (Team DSM), again him, who got rid of his fellow breakaways in the last difficulty of the day before doing the work on the descent that led to the finish line. This is his second victory on this Tour of Spain after the 7th stage.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) voluntarily let slip his red jersey to another escaped man, Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), new leader in the general ahead of Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), also present in the breakaway. But the Slovenian made the show by attacking in the Puerto de Almáchar (10.9 km at 4.9%), the only climb of the day. A sharp attack that left its main competitors there … until Roglic fell on the descent!

A big fright for the outgoing winner who finally crossed the line with the main favorites, except Egan Bernal, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), again behind. Roglic again showed he is the strongest on the mountain but came close to losing everything on Tuesday.

If Roglic has made the Spanish mountains his second home, Michael Storer is making breakaways his favorite dish. The Australian won a second stage in five days, following his success at the Balcón de Alicante on Friday. However, he did not change his method by isolating himself alone without ever being reached. Still present in the breakaway of the day, the Team DSM rider this time made his hole in the Puerto de Almáchar (10.9 km at 4.9%).

In an ascent where none of the 31 riders present at the front managed to distance the group, the Australian was the only one to make the difference, only followed by the French Clément Champoussin. Imperial in the descent, Storer prevented any possible return of the AG2R Citroën rider, in order to secure a third victory this season. At 24, the winner of the Tour de l’Ain 2021 and new recruit of Groupama-FDJ for next year, is making a name for himself in the peloton.

Clasificación tras la etapa 10 | GC after stage 10 # LaVuelta21 Top 10 + info https://t.co/7s84I3FjHm pic.twitter.com/xRNXfisTcz – La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 24, 2021

The Jumbo-Visma apparently no longer wanted the red jersey on Tuesday and the Dutch team voluntarily allowed the breakaway to fly away despite the presence of Odd Christian Eiking and Guillaume Martin, respectively 19th and 20th overall and pointed within ten minutes at the departure. A situation that benefited the Norwegian, new leader ahead of Martin.





The Frenchman took another turn on the 14th stage of the Tour de France, climbing to second place overall thanks to his presence in the breakaway. “I did not think at all to get closer to the general at the start of the stage, he admitted after the race. But now, I’m second overall now, it’s quite unexpected in view of my first week. I’m going to hang on to this place and try to earn a place in the next few days. Eiking is not immune from a day without ”.

The Cofidis rider has a 1’15 ” lead over Primoz Roglic, third, and is very well placed in the race for the podium even if he will need excellent legs in the high mountain stages to hope. compete with the Movistar of Enric Mas (4th) and Miguel Angel Lopez (5th) and the other outsiders.

Even though he lost the red, Primoz Roglic still stole the show at Storer on Tuesday. By attacking alone in the last difficulty of the day, the Slovenian surprised everyone, his competitors first. A lightning attack that allowed him to take 30 seconds ahead at the top over Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez in particular. But Roglic didn’t slow down on the descent. The Olympic time trial champion left Puerto de Almáchar at full speed, taking enormous risks.

Carried away by his speed in a bend, the Slovenian crashed and missed the opportunity to widen his lead over his competitors a little further. Roglic was nevertheless very hot. He almost lost everything on Tuesday for a handful of seconds which certainly would have brought him closer to a third consecration in a row on the Spanish roads, but which ultimately gave him a very big fright. “Without risk, there is no glory “, he declared after the race, summing up the mentality of a runner who, by taking avoidable risks, above all offered us a daunting spectacle, to us spectators.