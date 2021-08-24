Mimie Mathy in mourning again: death of her mother Roberte, two months after her father

Mimie Mathy will not have had time to recover from a first big loss that a second comes to touch her. This Tuesday, August 24, 2021, our colleagues from Progress reveal that the actress has lost his mother Roberte last August 16. The latter passed away at the age of 92. A religious ceremony took place on the following Thursday August 19 in the Saint-Denis church in Bron, after which Roberte was buried in the communal cemetery. She leaves behind a large united family composed of Mimie Mathy and her husband Benoist but also the sisters of the interpreter of Josephine Guardian Angel, Frédérique and Marie. Without forgetting all the grandchildren, Sébastien, Florian, Anthony, Mégane and Mathis.





Mimie Mathy will now have to learn to live without her beloved mother, who has always been a precious support, especially when the condition of the actress was diagnosed. “No one had ever realized anything. Mimie was about to be 1 when my mother-in-law took her to a specialist. The doctor took Mimie’s hand : ‘But, madam, your granddaughter has achondroplasia, she will not grow much. His head will grow but his limbs not much‘”, Roberte had remembered in the columns of Pocket TV in 2016, adding that she still had “adored” her daughter.

Words confirmed by the star’s father, Marcel, who had made it a point of honor to educate him like all other children of his age. “There was no question of making her her own world, for example by changing the position of the switches or by placing objects at its height. You manage, you get on a chair! You will adapt to this world and this world will adapt to you, that’s all“, he said in the same interview.

Marcel Mathy unfortunately also died last June at the age of 89, just two months before his wife Roberte.

We send our condolences to Mimie Mathy and to her family.