Minecraft Dungeons: The release on Steam dated by Mojang

Released on May 26, 2020 on the Microsoft Store, Minecraft Dungeons received a completely honest reception and has since received several expansions extending the experience. The Ultimate Edition has been announced and dated on PS4, up to the Steam version today

Announced in July, the Ultimate version of Minecraft Dungeons was only expected as on PS4 on October 26, but it will also arrive on Steam, and sooner than that. Mojang and Microsoft have just announced that the title will be available on the Valve platform on September 22. Players will be able to purchase the base game, but also to afford the Ultimate edition, which brings together the game’s expansions and promises countless hours of playtime: Jungle Awakening, Insidious Winter, Howling Peaks, Nether Flames, Hidden Depths and Resonating Void. If you don’t want to buy everything at once, each extension will be sold individually on the store. Players who purchase the Ultimate Edition will also receive bonus content, including the soundtrack and artwork.





