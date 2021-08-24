More than 400 migrants rescued off Morocco

The Royal Moroccan Navy rescued, between Thursday and Monday, August 23, 438 migrants who had “difficulties on board makeshift boatsIn the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, according to the Moroccan press agency MAP.

Read alsoEighteen Egyptian migrants drowned and 51 others rescued off Libya

These migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, “received first aid aboard units of the Royal Navy, before being brought back safe and sound to the closest ports of the KingdomMAP reported Monday evening, citing a military source.

In addition, the MAP said Tuesday that the Moroccan authorities had intercepted on Sunday 58 migrants, including 11 women, off Laayoune in Western Sahara. Originally from sub-Saharan Africa, these migrants had attempted the crossing to the Canary Islands (Spain).





2,087 migrants have died since January

A week ago, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicated that around fifty migrants were missing and probably died at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands (Spain), “in all likelihood»From the region of Laâyoune, in Western Sahara.

Read alsoSpain: a migrant rescued and around 40 probable deaths off the Canary Islands

This route passing through the Atlantic and the West coast of Africa to the Canaries is one of the privileged routes taken each year by thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Despite the strengthening of controls and traffic restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, migratory flows to Europe have not stopped, whether in the Atlantic or the Mediterranean.

A total of 2,087 migrants perished trying to reach Spain between January and June, according to a recent study by the NGO Caminando Fronteras. Some 12,622 migrants arrived in Spain by sea in the first half of 2021, almost double the number of arrivals in the same period last year (7,256), according to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.