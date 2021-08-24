Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen): “Why not me” in the France team?

“Since your departure from PSG in 2019, what have you found in Germany that you did not have before?
I left my comfort zone when I left Paris. But it was a way of taking responsibility, of assuming. I quickly felt important in the club project. The Bundesliga leaves a lot of chances to the youth, we want to register the players in the long term, we let them express themselves. In Germany, we find what we came for: playing time, confidence.
“Pressure matches give me extra motivation to show what I’m capable of”
At PSG, there was almost the assurance of lifting trophies every year. Was it necessary to revise its ambitions downwards?
This does not prevent me from being ambitious. My goal is to play the Champions League every year. This is not a given in Leverkusen but we must aim for that. Pressure matches give me extra motivation to show what I’m capable of and, then, to think bigger. But if I have to win titles, that would be a great reward.
You missed part of the Euro Espoirs for contamination with Covid-19 in March, then the Olympics because your club did not release you. Does it leave a taste of unfinished business?
Of course that was a goal, but I’m not going to challenge the club’s decisions. I would have liked to play them, unfortunately I couldn’t, I hope to have the opportunity to play them another time … I was inevitably disappointed but we have to deal with it: we cannot necessarily always do this we want.
“For me, it’s a goal. I still have work to do, I don’t want to rush, but when the time is right, if I am given my chance, I will play it hard ”
Will you be watching Didier Deschamps’ list on Thursday?
As usual, I’m going to look at the coach’s list, already because I’m a big fan. For me, that’s a goal. I still have work to do, I don’t want to rush, but when the time is right, if I am given my chance, I will play it hard, with excitement and always the same pride. Good performance necessarily gives visibility. We see him with Marcus (Thuram) : he plays in the same Championship as me, he always had good performances and he ended up being called up, so why not me? While working, it can catch the eye. In any case, I remain ready.
You have never been injured since your professional beginnings. How do you explain it?
A career goes quickly, so you have to stay focused on a daily basis. My life is very disciplined, with my wife and my son born a year and a half ago. Fatherhood, it balances, it poses, and it also sets priorities: I also want to succeed in my career as a dad. For seven years, I have been working with a physical trainer. Once or twice a week, we see each other, we discuss the condition, the mind, every detail to move forward, to avoid injuries. I also have a cook who comes to cook for me, three or four times a week. It helps me a lot. I do it because I know that work and a healthy lifestyle are essential. For the moment, it pays off.
How did you experience this period of pandemic?
It was a tough time. We played in empty stadiums, it also took us away from the people we love. We were not able to continue our life as before, nor even our profession. Personally, I missed matches that were close to my heart with the Espoirs. I didn’t have any severe symptoms, just bouts of fatigue for a day or two, but I had to stay home. For a good ten days, I stayed in my room, my wife served me meals outside the door, I couldn’t see my son too much or hug him. When they went out, I took the opportunity to come to the living room to train, to do the treadmill. Fortunately, I quickly returned to the bath. “