Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen): “Why not me” in the France team?

You have never been injured since your professional beginnings. How do you explain it?

A career goes quickly, so you have to stay focused on a daily basis. My life is very disciplined, with my wife and my son born a year and a half ago. Fatherhood, it balances, it poses, and it also sets priorities: I also want to succeed in my career as a dad. For seven years, I have been working with a physical trainer. Once or twice a week, we see each other, we discuss the condition, the mind, every detail to move forward, to avoid injuries. I also have a cook who comes to cook for me, three or four times a week. It helps me a lot. I do it because I know that work and a healthy lifestyle are essential. For the moment, it pays off.